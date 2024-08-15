Mamata wishes all Kanyashree recipients

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today wished all Kanyashree recipients of the state ahead of the Independence Day and on Kanyashree Day today.

In a post in her X-handle, she said, “Today is Kanyashree Day. I heartily welcome and congratulate all on this auspicious day.

In 2013, we had started this scheme. Today Kanyashree is world famous after UNESCO had crowned it the best.

All girls of the state irrespective of rich and poor are Kanyashree.

I will call upon all Kanyashree on this auspicious day to advance further. Fulfill your own dreams. I shall be with you in all your needs.”

In a message to the people, the chief minister paid tributes on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

The CM wrote on X: “On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, I pay my homage to our motherland and extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my fellow countrymen.

Like every year, this year too, we will be celebrating Freedom at Midnight by hoisting the National Flag at the stroke of midnight.”

The chief minister today affected a mini shuffle in her cabinet. She appointed Chandranath Sinha as the state minister for the correctional department. He, however, holds the portfolio as an additional charge along with his existing department of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles.

The correctional department lay vacant after Akhil Giri quit as the minister in-charge and the chief minister had kept the portfolio with her in the interim.

Meanwhile, state DGP Rajeev Kumar today held meetings virtually with all the police chiefs of districts in the wake of the women’s protest on the streets at midnight today.

Officials in the know at the state secretariat at Nabanna today claimed that the DGP asked all district police chiefs to be on alert so that no untoward incident could happen.