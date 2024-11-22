Mamata warns cops, civil officials against bribes

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today issued a stern warning against certain sections of the police and civil administration, saying that they are taking bribes and the blame is falling on Trinamul Congress leaders.

Miss Banerjee, who was addressing a Press conference at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday, linked this to the rising prices of essential commodities in the state, particularly of potatoes.

“Increasing potato prices in Bengal to make profits elsewhere, while I arrange insurance for farmers, cannot go hand in hand. I will not tolerate this,” Miss Banerjee said.

Advertisement

She has also directed a task force meeting to be called immediately to address the hike in potato and onion prices. Additionally, she has ordered the sealing of borders to prevent the outflow of potatoes.

Miss Banerjee remarked: “We are self-sufficient in potato production. Yet, why are the people of our state paying inflated prices? I had no objection to selling surplus potatoes after meeting Bengal’s needs. But what did I see? Attempts to raise prices in Bengal and profit by sending potatoes to other states! This is unacceptable.”

Miss Banerjee also criticised lower-level police personnel over allegations of accepting bribes to facilitate potato exports beyond permissible limits.

Addressing director general of police Rajeev Kumar directly, Miss Banerjee said: “You may be doing your best, but sorry to say, some lower-level police officers are accepting bribes to help send potatoes outside Bengal. This won’t be tolerated.”

The CM added: “Politicians may steal Rs 5 and be accused of stealing Rs 500. At least politicians think twice before acting. But some lower-level workers and police personnel, who have no loyalty to the government, only look after their own interests.”

The Press meet was attended by state ministers Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Pradip Mazumdar and Becharam Manna.

The responsibility of the agro-marketing department was handed over to Becharam Manna. The chief minister instructed weekly checks on stock levels.

On coal and sand theft, Miss Banerjee directly held some lower-level officials, police personnel, and CISF members accountable. She remarked, “The CISF and a section of police commit coal theft, and the blame falls on Trinamul? I won’t tolerate this.”

The chief minister also instructed a thorough survey of the damage caused by Cyclone Dana in Bengal, based on which compensation is to be provided. This process is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated a record amount under the Krishak Bandhu scheme. According to a notification issued by Nabanna on Thursday, a total of Rs 2,943 crore will be distributed to 1.09 crore farmers across the state, marking a historic allocation.

Additionally, the chief minister has directed ministers of the concerned departments to visit districts to assess the damage and determine how compensation for the affected crops can be provided.

The Bengal chief minister also announced a major step towards housing and social welfare. Between 15 December and 30 December, the state will disburse the first installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to 12 lakh beneficiaries, the chief minister said.

Miss Banerjee alleged that the central government had withheld funds for the scheme in Bengal for the past three years. However, the state has now taken measures to ensure timely disbursement to beneficiaries, showcasing its commitment to addressing the housing needs of its people.

In addition to housing, Miss Banerjee announced several other welfare measures. Starting this December, over 19,000 differently-abled individuals will begin receiving financial assistance under the Manabik scheme. The chief minister also declared that an additional 43,900 widows will be brought under the state’s widow pension scheme.

Moreover, the government is set to expand its flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which provides financial assistance to women. Currently benefiting over 2.21 crore women, the programme aims to empower even more women in the near future.