Mamata visits injured at SSKM, offers jobs, cheques

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today visited the SSKM hospital to meet the injured Trinamul Congress workers who were allegedly attacked by supporters of the Opposition parties at Nandigram in East Midnapore, following poll-related incidents. She also presented compensation cheques to the hospitalized victims, offered gifts, and prayed for their quick recovery.

Most of the victims were from Nandigram. Later, she stated that a significant number of Trinamul Congress workers were killed and injured during the polls. “We have provided Rs 2 lakh and a job to the family members of each victim, who lost their loved ones due to panchayat poll-related incidents.

Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured individuals, who are hospitalised. Minister Firhad Hakim will communicate with the family members of the injured victims regarding their treatment,” she said. She criticized the BJP, stating that the party is engaging in malicious campaigns against the state government. “The BJP’s main objective is to spread false information. Since they have no work, they resort to such tactics,” she added.

