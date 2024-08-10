Mamata urges Md Yunus to restore peace in Bangladesh

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the Nobel laureate and chief adviser to Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus, who took oath as the interim chief of Bangladesh on Thursday, to instil peace in trouble-torn Bangladesh. In a message on her X-handle, she wrote, “If our neighbouring country is in good shape then we too will remain well”.

Hailing the new regime led by Mr Yunus, she wrote on X handle, “I heartily congratulate and welcome those who took over reins in Bangladesh. Hope that the relationship between us will be further improved. I pray that the new regime of that country will bring further development, peace and progress for the people of the country. I wish that youth, students, and workers in that country can live in peace.

Hope that the crisis will soon blow over and peace will prevail. Let peace prevail in our world of love.”

Miss Banerjee’s message today for the peace to return in that country stems from the fact that since most part along the India-Bangladesh border falls in West Bengal, then any sign of instability in that country will have a bearing in West Bengal.