Mamata to virtually open 6 Jagadhatri Pujas

From 2011 to 2019, chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Chandannagar to personally inaugurate Jagadhatri Pujas at Chandannagar. However, post-pandemic, the chief minister stressed more on the virtual inauguration of Jagadhatri Pujas. In 2021, she virtually inaugurated Charmandirtala and Brahmin Para Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja.

The Chandannagar Central Jagadhatri Puja Committee and the residents are highly elated after getting the news that Mamata Banerjee on Friday is going to inaugurate six Jagadhatri Pujas, Baro Sarbajanini, Urdibazar, Doibakpara, Talpukur Dhar, Doshobhuja Tala and Brahmin Para. The deputy mayor of Chandannagar, Munna Agrawal, said, “The six puja committees are making all the necessary arrangements for the virtual inauguration of their pujas by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Giant screens will be put up for the general public for the occasion. A large section of the residents of Chandannagar, however, expected personal presence of the chief minister at Chandannagar for the inauguration. They said, “We are very badly missing the personal presence of our chief minister. She is our didimoni, we want to have her in Chandannagar and hear her. Even though the virtual inauguration is taking place yet we pray for her presence during the ongoing Jagadhatri Puja.”

