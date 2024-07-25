Mamata hands over Mayanayak awards

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over Mahanayak award to singer, composer and music director Nachiketa Chakraborty at a function to observe the death anniversary of Uttam Kumar at Dhana Dhanya auditorium this afternoon.

Actor-politician Rachana Banerjee, who also was awarded the Mahanayak award, could not be present due to her busy schedule in the Parliament.

Prasenjit Chatterjee got special award for his contribution to Bengali film industry. For the past four decades, he has served Bengali film industry.

Noted actor Ambarish Bhattacharya, Subhasis Mukhopadhyay and Rukmini Moitra got special film awards. Miss Banerjee handed over the mementos to the awardees.

Addressing the gathering, Miss Banerjee said Uttam Kumar shall remain in the hearts of the Bengalis for generations to come. “He had upheld Bengali culture and tradition and we are carrying on with his legacy. The state government started giving the award from 2012,” she said.

Miss Banerjee recalled that as a young child, she used to go with her mother and watched many Uttam Kumar films. “Bengali film songs in those days were brilliant and many songs lip sung by Uttam Kumar in movies are unforgettable,” she reminisced.

Singers, including Arundhuti Homechowdhury, Nachiketa, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Raghab Chattopadhyay, Rupankar Bagchi, Lopamudra Mitra, Saikat Mitra, Jayati Chakraborty, Jojo, Debjyoti Basu, Bibekak Kumar, Babul Supriyo and Indranil sang songs to pay tribute to Uttam Kumar.

In the morning, the statue of Uttam Kumar was garlanded opposite Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro station.

In the office of Shilpi Sansad, the portrait of Uttam Kumar was garlanded. Uttam had set up the organization to assist financially weak technicians and actors.

Fifteen-day long Uttam Kumar film festival started at Nandan this afternoon. It was organized by Shilpi Sansad. Two shows will be held at 3 pm and 6 pm. Some of the most popular Uttam movies will be screened.

Uttam Kumar died on 24 July, 1980, 44 years ago. His popularity has not diminished at all. Nowhere in the world is an actor remembered four decades after his death.