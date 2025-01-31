Mamata to meet MLAs on first day of Assembly

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of party legislators to be held at the Nauser Ali Hall at the state Legislature on 10 February, the day when the Budget session of the state Assembly will get underway.

The state budget would be presented on 12 February. The meeting of the party MLAs convened by Miss Banerjee ahead of the presentation of the vote-on-account would be a crucial one, said sources.

Advertisement

The meeting would be the last opportunity for the ruling dispensation before the Assembly polls in 2026, to look into their shortcomings and try to address those.

Advertisement

Last year when the chief minister had held a meeting of her party MLAs at her Assembly chamber during the middle of the Winter Session of the Assembly.

In the last meeting she talked tough to the party’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir regarding his alleged anti-party rants, which was subsequently show caused by the party’s disciplinary committee for breaching party discipline.