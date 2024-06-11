Mamata to hold review meeting at Nabanna

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar at 4 p.m. today. The meeting will be attended by all the cabinet ministers, ministers of different departments and ministers of state, including those who are holding independent charges. All heads of departments and divisional commissioners will attend the meeting, along with all officers in the rank of joint secretary.

All the directors of different directorates and all the district magistrates will attend the meeting. The state chief secretary, home secretary, and all additional chief secretaries will be present at the meeting. It was learnt that Miss Banerjee will review the administrative work of all the departments. After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, no new schemes could be announced. Even to financially support those whose houses had been partially or wholly damaged by the storm in north Bengal, the state government had to seek permission from the Election Commission of India.

Rehabilitation of people affected by the cyclone Remal, which caused extensive damage to crops and damaged houses in many of the South and North 24 Parganas, is likely to be discussed at length in the meeting. Miss Banerjee will thank the administration for conducting the general election peacefully. The state government has already reinstated the officers who had been transferred by the Election Commission to their original posts. Lakshmir Bhandar has been the greatest success in the recently concluded election. The state government is likely to announce fresh dates for Duare Sarkar, the outreach programme that has greatly benefited the people.

Miss Banerjee will assess the performance of each department, and those not performing well will be pulled up. She will raise the issue of how the government deliberately deprived the state government by not giving the money to the MGNREGA job card holders. The state government had cleared the dues of 59 lakh job card holders and assured them 50 days of work. The state government has also announced that the first instalment of funds under the Awas Plus scheme will be released by the state government by 31 December.