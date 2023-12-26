Mamata to address workers’ convention

With the parliamentary election drawing near, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address a workers’ conference in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. Party leaders and workers are eager to listen to the instructions to be given by the party chairperson. Miss Banerjee has been emphasising that the leaders should develop contacts with people and highlight the deliberate withdrawal of funds by the centre.

She along with her party MPs recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention to release the money. Trinamul Congress is going all out campaigning against the BJP for the inordinate delay in giving the money. The party will also campaign against the divide and rule policy of the BJP.

It was learnt that from January, Trinamul Congress will carry out an intense campaign against the local BJP leaders who have played vital roles in withdrawing the central funds. Trinamul Congress has already held meetings up to the block level to make people understand how the state BJP had connived with its headquarters in Delhi to malign Bengal. North 24-Parganas is politically very important. It has five MPs.

Except Bongaon, where Shantanu Thakur of BJP, the Union minister of state for Shipping is the MP, Trinamul Congress has four MPs, namely Saugata Roy from Dum Dum, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from Barasat, Nusrut Jahan from Basirhat and Arjun Singh from Barrackpore.

Trinamul Congress is putting all effort to win the Bongaon seat. It was learnt that Miss Banerjee will first go to Chakla Dham, the birth place of Loknath Baba and inaugurate the newly-constructed temple complex built at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore. She will go to Chakla by helicopter. Senior officials of North 24-Parganas district administration held a meeting with the representatives of the temple committee on Sunday.

Senior district police officers were also present. Narayan Goswami , Trinamul Congress North 24-Parganas district president said the MLAs and MPs from the district are likely to be present at the workers’ conference.