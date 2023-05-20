Mamata takes charge of Abhishek’s rally

They are in panic with the success of Abhishek’s ‘nabo jowar’ and that’s why they’ve tricked and summoned him to Kolkata. I can assure you, this new wave won’t stop, somehow it will take the shape of a flood soon, said Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally, virtually, late on today afternoon.

Mamata’s picture appeared on the giant screens at Patrasayar in Bankura today as she took the baton as the national general secretary had to leave Bankura midway after the CBI summons.

Mamata said, “Many say that Abhishek is my kin and for that he’s elevated to an important post in the party. But, it’s not like that. We’ve got a bigger family that accommodates masses like you and there’s no question of personal choice or preference.”

She then gave a threat to the BJP, saying, “Come what may, I can assure you that we’ll uproot the BJP from Delhi, politically and it is just a matter of time. Abhishek’s programme of nabo jowar won’t be stopped like this. I’ll join, if required.”

She further took a dig at the BJP-led Centre, saying, “They behave like kings and are treating the entire nation as their servants. It seems like a monarchy. People won’t allow this to continue longer and recent Karnataka elections have shown the symptoms of their permanent winding up.”