Amid the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhawan and the state government, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday held an hour-long meeting and discussed various issues related to the state.

Dhankar said in a tweet the meeting was held without the presence of aides. “Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial called on Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today. The two had an hour-long interaction without aides.”

According to sources, the two discussed the resolution passed by the state assembly last week seeking the creation of a legislative council. “A lot of issues related to the state was discussed in the meeting,” an official said.

The meeting came amid growing animosity between Dhankhar and CM, who recently said she has thrice written to the Centre demanding the Governor’s recall.

Dhankhar and Trimaul government have been at loggerheads over alleged post-poll violence in the state. The governor’s recent visit to Delhi to meet the top rung of BJP leaders was seen in a bad light by the TMC who also objected to Dhankhar’s frequent visits to North Bengal.

The party had alleged that his visits to North Bengal, at a time when a BJP MP John Barla made comments about making North Bengal a Union Territory, is fuelling the disturbance in the region and hampering peace.

It may be noted that the state’s decision to create a legislative council has drawn flak from the CPIM who termed it “unnecessary” and felt it is being formed to hide the fallacies of the state government.

