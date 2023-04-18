Mamata demands Amit Shah’s resignation

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded resignation of the Union home minister Amit Shah, hardly a couple of days after the latter claimed on Friday in Birbhum that Trinamul Congress government in Bengal would fall before 2025 if BJP gets 35 Lok Sobha seats from the state in parliamentary polls scheduled in 2024. While speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, the CM said that the Union home minister is conspiring to topple her government in the state.

“He can attend rally but he can’t take up constitutional responsibilities on his shoulder to make such comments. How can he say that Trinamul Congress government would collapse if BJP gets 35 LS seats from Bengal in next parliamentary polls?

It means that the home minister is conspiring against our government,” Miss Banerjee said. “How can he topple an elected government based on which rules in the Constitution? The central government is trying to destroy the federal structure of the country.

Does it mean that the Centre is to change the Constitution? He has no right to hold the portfolio of a home minister after making such unconstitutional claims,” she said, making a scathing attack on Mr Shah. While addressing a rally at Suri on Friday, Mr Shah virtually kicked off campaigns in parliamentary elections next year and appealed to the people to ensure his party’s victory in 35 out 42 LS seats in the forthcoming general elections.

“Give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal in the next LS elections. It’s clear that Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister of the country again. I can assure you that Mamata Banerjee-led government won’t survive beyond 2025,” Mr Shah said in the rally.

The Trinamul Congress government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.