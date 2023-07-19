Mamata condoles Kerala former CM’s death

Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala passed away this morning. He was 79 years old. Condoling his death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Deeply saddened at the demise of respected Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and elder statesman of our time.

The veteran Congress leader had played a vital role in Ker ala’s development and democratisation of public life. I offer sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable followers of the capable and popular leader.”

