# Bengal

Mamata condoles Kerala former CM’s death

SNS | Kolkata | July 19, 2023 6:47 am

Kerala govt forms medical board to monitor ex-CM's health

[Photo: Twitter/@Oommen_Chandy]

Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala passed away this morning. He was 79 years old. Condoling his death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Deeply saddened at the demise of respected Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and elder statesman of our time.

The veteran Congress leader had played a vital role in Ker ala’s development and democratisation of public life. I offer sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable followers of the capable and popular leader.”

# India

Oommen Chandy: A leader of the masses

The Mass Contact Programme, initiated by Chandy, was the first of its kind in the country. He received the United Nations Public Service Award for this (Mass Contact Programme) in 2013.