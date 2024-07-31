Mamata blames Centre for repeated rail disasters

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today yet again expressed her resentment on the recurring incidents of train mishaps and loss of lives and blasted the Centre for its apathetic attitude, which she said, was solely responsible for the recurring disasters.

The chief minister later took on X and said, “Another disastrous rail accident Howrah-Mumbail mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences.

I seriously ask is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks, for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of the Government of India?

My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin”.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamul Congress also attacked the BJP at the Centre on the recurring cases of train derailments.

In a post on X, the party wrote, “India wakes up to another horrifying trail derailment as innocent people continue to lose their lives due to inadequacy of the De-Rail Minister@ Ashwinvaishnav .

The Howrah-CMST train accident comes at a time when the BJP failed to address the issue of Railway safety in Budget 2024.

How many more deaths does the BJP wish upon this country before they start ensuring the safety of the passengers?”