Statesman News Service | Kolkata | October 17, 2022 3:30 pm

Mamata bats for Saurav Ganguly, request PM to consider for ICC candidature (Photo: ANI File Photo)

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Monday argued in favour of  former Indian cricket team captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and requested Prime Minister Modi to look into his case as ICC contestant. Saurav Ganguly was removed from BCCI recently.
Speaking to the reporters at  Kolkata Airport,  CM Banerjee said, “Sourav is our Gourav (pride). He is  being deprived. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of it and do the needful so that he can contest ICC elections”.
“Once  Jagmohan Dalmia from India represented ICC. Sourav is competent enough and he deserves to represent ICC. Only two to three persons in India are entitled to contest and Sourav is one of them,” Ms Banerjee said, adding,
“ So it is my humble request to Prime Minister to take care of it so that he can contest ICC elections.”
She also said : “ Sourav was the BCCI president. Court ordered for three years term for both Sourav and Amit Shah’s son. Sourav has been removed unfairly but not  Amit’s son. Why ? What is the reason behind it . What is Sourav’s fault. Everybody wants to know. Don’t  do anything politically, vindictively. Sourav is not a political man. He is the pride of our country. So on behalf of Bengal, as he is a Bengali Dada, our country and cricket lovers of the world I request India government to take the decision in the interest of sports for the country.”
