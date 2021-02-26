The Trinamool Congress (TMC) may announce the list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal State Assembly Election on Friday after the party’s working committee meeting.

The development has come after news reports emerged that Election Commission would announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday afternoon.

A report in Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin has speculated that following earlier precedents, Mamata Banerjee could reveal the name of her party’s candidates soon after the election dates are announced.

The TMC supremo likes to be ahead when it comes to the declaration of candidates. Reportedly, the party’s working committee meeting on the same day when EC would release the poll dates indicates a similar turn of events.

The election commissiono has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President’s Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.