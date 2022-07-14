Mamata Banerjee to learn Gorkhali to communicate better in the hills

In order to communicate better with the people of the Darjeeling hills in north Bengal, who are predominantly Gorkhas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to learn the Gorkhali language.

She expressed this wish while addressing a function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Nepali poet, Bhanu Bhakta. She said that she has already found a way to learn Gorkhali.

“One of my nephews is getting married to a girl who is a resident of Kurseong. Both of them are doctors by profession. I have decided to learn Gorkhali from her after the marriage,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she referred to the life of Bhanu Bhakta and said this great Nepali poet never believed in creating division among the people. “We in Trinamool Congress speak of unity among people. We believe that one can become a true leader only if he or she works among the people,” the chief minister said.

On Wednesday morning, Banerjee moved around the streets of Darjeeling and interacted with the people, especially the children. She gifted chocolates to the children and also attended photo sessions with them.

Incidentally, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also in Darjeeling. On Wednesday, the governor invited the chief minister of both the states for tea. After the tea, the chief minister said that it was just a courtesy call and there was no discussion on politics.

When asked whether there was discussion between her and Biswa Sarma on the forthcoming Presidential polls, the chief minister said “How is that possible since we are from two different parties.”

She refused to comment on the controversy over the new look of the national emblem. “I need to study that matter first and before that I will not make any comment,” she said.