Mamata Banerjee launches ‘Banglar Bari scheme in Jalpaiguri

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee virtually launched the ‘Banglar Bari (Grameen)’ rural housing scheme from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

As part of this state-funded initiative, the Jalpaiguri district administration participated in the launch event. In the first phase, 31,780 beneficiaries from Jalpaiguri will receive pucca houses under the scheme. Remaining eligible beneficiaries will also be accommodated as per the state’s schedule.

The scheme underscores the government’s commitment to improving rural housing and ensuring a better quality of life for residents across West Bengal.

