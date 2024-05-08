Maldah (Uttar), Maldah (Dakshin) polling: Parties blame each other for Malpractices

Barring stray incidents, the second phase of polling to two Lok Sabha constituencies went off peacefully today.

The Maldah (Uttar) and Maldah (Dakshin) Lok Sabha seats recorded 73.30 and 73.68 per cent voter turnout respectively till 5 pm. Voter turnout was recorded 61.50 per cent and 62.90 per cent in Uttar and Dakshin LS seats respectively at 3 pm.

When the polling was going on peacefully in Malda district, a clash broke out between Congress and Trinamul Congress workers at Chashpara in Sujapur Assembly segment in Maldah (Dakshin) LS seat midway today. Six persons belonging to both the parties were injured. A large contingent of police force rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Three of them, including a Congress worker, were admitted to hospital.

Advertisement

The TMC candidate S Ali Rehan blamed the Congress as well as the central forces for their inaction.

“In presence of central forces, Congress attacked my party workers. I asked the central forces posted there how they attacked my party workers. This is not the culture of the Congress during the tenure of the late ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury,” Mr Rehan said.

Significantly, TMC supporters in English Bazaar Town alleged that BJP candidate Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, accompanied by central forces as security personnel, was campaigning when election process began.

On the other hand, Ms Chowdhury alleged that the TMC leaders were preventing voters from exercising their democratic rights.

Another BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri also claimed that the TMC tactfully prevented many voters from exercising their franchise. Citing an example, Mr Bhaduri claimed at least 10 people were in a queue at booth 87, under Ward 21 in English Bazaar since long time but finally they could not cast votes.

“They have been identified as dead voters in the electoral roll,” Mr Bhaduri claimed.

On the other hand, one Danesh Sheikh (50) fell ill just after casting his vote at Malatipur Assembly segment in Maldah Uttar LS seat. Doctors declared him dead after he was brought to local hospital.

A BJP polling agent identified as Pralay was allegedly assaulted by the TMC workers at Booth 227 in Habibpur Assembly segment in Maldah (Uttar) LS seat. He was admitted to hospital. When BJP candidate Khagen Murmu rushed to the hospital, TMC activists staged demonstration by shouting go back slogan. Mr Murmu lodged complaint with the appropriate authorities against a TMC backed goon Madan Bishnu.

Mr Bishnu and his associates alleged that the BJP workers were influencing voters in the queue.

Notably, Mr Murmu lodged a complaint yesterday and wrote a letter to the Election Commission by submitting a list of TMC-backed goons and urged the Commission to keep a close watch on them during polling.

TMC candidate from Maldah Uttar Prasun Banerjee, a former IPS officer, lodged a complaint with the election observer against the BJP activists, who put up party flags in government establishments including a health centre in Old Malda areas. Police removed those flags immediately after Mr Banerjee lodged a complaint.