Malda TMC leader’s house torched

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to kill a panchayat samity member belonging to the Trinamul Congress in Lakkhipur village of Kushida gram panchayat under the Harishchandrapur police station, Mehboob Alam, by setting his house on fire last night.

The samity member has filed a complaint with the police in this regard, while police said they have started investigations into the matter. According to sources and locals, around 12 am last night, some miscreants sprinkled petrol on the room of the member and set it ablaze. Family members raised a hue and cry and Mr Alam who was injured managed to save his wife and children and himself. Local people rushed in and put out the fire, it is learnt.

“Last night, some miscreants tried to torch my bedroom to kill me and it was a close shave for my family. I have filed a complaint with the police in this regard,” Mr Alam said today. The district spokesperson for the TMC, Subhamay Basu, said that the incident could be a result of some local enmity.

“The police will find out the truth and take legal steps,” he said. The district BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the incident was a result of a factional feud within the Trinamul Congress there. “Such things are usually in the TMC party, and if proper investigations are conducted, I am sure that some factional feud behind this will come to the surface,” said Gobinda Chandra Mandal, the Malda district BJP president.