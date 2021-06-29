Malda district last night reported ‘zero’ Covid-19 cases after almost three months, officials said. According to sources, none of the 70 persons tested for Covid-19 was found positive.

Though the development brought about a sigh of relief among officials in the district health department, experts strictly warned against anyone letting their guard down.

The experts rather said that the people should be more careful at this point of time, so as to see to it that the dip in the cases continues. It may be noted here that the second wave of the pandemic had severely hit the district, while daily infections soared to over 600 at one point of time.

The district administration and the health department continued with their efforts to contain the spread and to make people aware of the need to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, while they also stressed on people getting vaccinated.

“A total of 70 samples were tested, both antigen and RTPCR, in the Malda Medical College and Hospital, but none of them were found to be positive for the coronavirus,” a source said.

According to the district health department, the news of “zero positive” cases was encouraging, but it did not mean that the virus scare was over.

“It does not mean that we can now move about freely without following the Covid protocols, as the virus is still not gone and it is still there,” an official said.

According to Dr Parthapratim Mukherjee, the principal of the MMCH, only three Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital presently.

“No person among the 70 tested was found positive for the virus. This may bring a shy of relief to everyone, but there is a strong need to still maintain all safety measures against the spread of the virus, and people should remain aware of it,” Dr Mukherjee said.