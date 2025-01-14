Makeover for Namkhana & Kakdwip stations

With the country’s second largest congregation kicking off, two transit points leading to the Gangasagar venue, including Namkhana and Kakdwip have got a makeover by Sealdah division.

Kakdwip and Namkhana stations serve as part of the elaborate arrangements made by the division, a total of 102 additional train services have been announced between Sealdah and Namkhana for the mela days. Designated mela officers are also to camp at Kakdwip from 12-17 January and ensure proper arrangements at nominated stations and co-ordinate with civil authorities.

To cater to the enormous crowd, the division has given a makeover with vibrant decor and equipped with modern amenities to the two crucial stations enroute the Mela. According to the Eastern Railway, both stations have been adorned with the walls embellished with captivating paintings showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, renowned for its diverse ecosystem and the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger. These artistic representations serve as a visual feast for the pilgrims and highlight the region’s natural wonders.

To ensure a safe and hygienic pilgrimage, Sealdah division has constructed a substantial number of modern toilets and bathrooms, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for both male and female passengers. According to the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, the amenities have been strategically placed throughout the stations to cater to the needs of the large crowds expected during the mela. The initiative has been taken to ensure that Kakdwip and Namkhana stations are not only visually appealing but also fully equipped to handle the influx of pilgrims.

Similar arrangements have been made at Sealdah station to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free journey for pilgrims.