Gangasagar emerges as India’s premier pilgrimage destination: Minister

Despite the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh, the Gangasagar Mela on the shores of the Bay of Bengal has once again proven its status as one of India’s premier pilgrimage destinations. Bankim Chandra Hazra, minister of Sundarban affairs, highlighted this while participating in a beach clean-up drive on Thursday.

Mr Hazra remarked that pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, where the Mahakumbh is being held, have flocked to Sagar Island for the auspicious Makar Sankranti dip. Alongside him, Snehasis Chakraborty, minister of transport, Pulak Roy, minister of public health engineering, and South 24-Parganas district magistrate Sumit Gupta also joined the clean-up campaign.

Lauding chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts, Mr Hazra said, “Despite limited financial resources, the state government has managed the Gangasagar Mela with remarkable efficiency. The central government should take lessons from this.” However, this year’s fair has seen fewer Naga sadhus, with many heading to the Mahakumbh, instead. Swami Paramatmananda, associated with the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara, stated, “This year’s Mahakumbh, occurring after 144 years, has drawn most of the saints and sadhus, leaving many akharas at Gangasagar inactive.” Allegations of overcharging pilgrims have surfaced, with some claiming that Rs 700 and Rs 500 are being charged per person for accommodations in pilgrim sheds, which is for free. BJP leader Abhijit Das criticised the state government, alleging, “TMC leaders are exploiting the Gangasagar Mela for personal gain. They should learn from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath how to uphold the sanctity of pilgrimage sites and serve the interests of devotees.” Addressing these accusations, Mr Hazra stated that action had been taken against culprits, with several arrests already made to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. While the Gangasagar Mela continues to attract large crowds, it remains under scrutiny as pilgrims hope for a hassle-free and sacred experience.

