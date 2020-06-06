Keeping in mind the extended damages caused by the super cyclone Amphan, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has planted 40,000 saplings in the campuses spread across its 219 affiliated colleges to save the environment and ecology on World Environment Day.

Jagdeep Dhankar, governor of West Bengal had also sent a letter to the vice-chancellor of the university, writing “In large parts of the state, Amphan has caused heavy devastation including environment and ecology.

The theme of the 2020 World Environment Day is “Celebrated Bio-diversity”. Attention to this may also be bestowed,” Mr Dhankar said in his letter.

Dr Saikat Maitra, vicechancellor of MAKAUT, said, “We started planting saplings from 1 June and have given a special focus on mass plantation this year because Amphan, uprooted thousands of mature trees. To compensate for the huge losses of our greenery, we appealed to our students to plant sapling in their locality and it would be treated as NSS activities.”

Mr Mukherjee, assistant registrar, said, “We have planted around 250 saplings in both our campuses and we also donated saplings to the neighborhood.”

He also said the university had also planted 400 seedlings each of papaya and aloevera a few months ago, but these were not destroyed in the cyclone.