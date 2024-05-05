Madrasa board Alim exam: Hooghly boy ranks 3rd from Hooghly

In the Madrasha board Alim examination, Imran Mondal achieved 3rd rank in the state with a grand total of 836 out of 900. Imran, a resident of Dankuni and a student of Haripal Islam Nagar NUS senior Madrasha.

Imran said guidance from my parents and teachers have helped me a lot in my studies. Next, I will go ahead for Alim in Arabic language.

Advertisement