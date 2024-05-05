Madrasa board Alim exam: Hooghly boy ranks 3rd from Hooghly

These foreign universities accept GATE score
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is the entrance exam for admission to Masters in Engineering (M.E) and…
Imran said guidance from my parents and teachers have helped me a lot in my studies. Next, I will go ahead for Alim in Arabic language.
In the Madrasha board Alim examination, Imran Mondal achieved 3rd rank in the state with a grand total of 836 out of 900. Imran, a resident of Dankuni and a student of Haripal Islam Nagar NUS senior Madrasha.
Imran said guidance from my parents and teachers have helped me a lot in my studies. Next, I will go ahead for Alim in Arabic language.
Advertisement
Advertisement