Madhyamik board chief meets district officials for smooth exams

A high-level meeting was held at the DM office over the conduct of the Madhyamik examination systematically. The meeting was chaired by the district magistrate, in the presence of state Madhyamik Board president Ramanuj Ganguly. In the meeting, also present were all the district SDOs, zilla parishad karmadhyaks of different departments, the higher officials of road, water, electricity, fire, road transplantation, police administration and different municipality representatives.

The state Madhyamik board president Mr Ganguly said during the ongoing discussion, a complete coordination was linked with different district departments to ensure safety and security of the appearing Madhyamik examination candidates and to stop malpractices adopted by the candidates and to conduct the examination in a peaceful atmosphere. This year 10,000 more candidates have registered for the Madhyamik examination. There is an increase of 15 per cent girl candidates this year. There are 145 examination centres in the district, three more examination centres have been added this year.

The board president said awareness among the appearing candidates will be sent out about do and don’ts to be followed outside as well as inside the examination centres.

Advertisement