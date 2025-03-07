‘Inspiring’ mothers sit for HS exams in Bankura

Five housewives, who missed out on their education due to family problems, are appearing in this year’s Higher Secondary examination. This marks a significant milestone in Bankura, ahead of International Women’s Day.

One of the women, Mandira Pramanik’s son Ayush is a Class XI student. She said: “It’s very exciting that I was studying with my son and my devotion has inspired my son a lot.”

The women were from different localities in Onda block of the district. All of these housewives have chosen Humanities as their stream to continue further education.

Along with Mandira, four other examinees, Bithika Mal Gope, Anjali Bauri, Chintamoni Pramanik and Jyotsna Pal, come from middle-class families and earn their livelihood either running tailoring counters, catering services, horticulture garden or as primary level tutors. As Bithika said, “Almost all of us had to quit studying because of family pressure and insolvency. Now, we are free to continue our study and desire to secure university degrees in future.”

Out of 19,271 total examinees from the district, 9,767 were female candidates this year. Onda Yuva Samaj, a social welfare organisation came forward to help them appear for the HS exam this year.