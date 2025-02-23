Delhi Police organises walkathon for awareness about traffic rules

Absconding Neeraj Bhawani gangster in Delhi Police net
The Delhi Police organised a Walkathon at the Shahdara Traffic Circleto raise awareness about traffic rules and thereby promote road safetywith the participation of students, businessmen, professionals, andpolice officers, the police said on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said the
programme commenced at Gate No. 4 of the Yamuna Sports Complex with
the participants wearing T-shirts and caps with road safety slogans
emblazoned on them. Throughout the event, the participants distributed
to passersby informative pamphlets with motivational messages on the
importance of following the traffic rules and driving safely.
Jaiswal further added that the walkathon was aimed at educating the
masses about the dangers of reckless driving, the ultimate goal being
curbig the road accidents and fatalities.
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sh. K. Jegadesan said, ‘This
initiative was a step forward in spreading awareness about road safety
and emphasising the importance of responsible driving. Programmes like
this can make a real difference in how people approach traffic rules
and their own safety on the roads.’
The DCP said the Delhi Traffic Police’s efforts in organising such
events would go a long way in enlisting the community’s support as it
is a collective responsibility of all of us to ensure safer roads.
The event was a part of ongoing efforts of the Delhi Police to curb
traffic violations through road safety awareness in Delhi. With
initiatives like the Run/Walkathon, the Delhi Traffic Police is taking
significant strides in reducing accidents and fostering a safer
driving environment for all.
As the participants crossed the finish line, they left with more than
just a sense of accomplishment, they left with the knowledge that
their efforts were contributing to a safer, more responsible driving
culture in Delhi, the official stated.
