Delhi Police organises walkathon for awareness about traffic rules

The Delhi Police organised a Walkathon at the Shahdara Traffic Circle

to raise awareness about traffic rules and thereby promote road safety

with the participation of students, businessmen, professionals, and

police officers, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said the

programme commenced at Gate No. 4 of the Yamuna Sports Complex with

the participants wearing T-shirts and caps with road safety slogans

emblazoned on them. Throughout the event, the participants distributed

to passersby informative pamphlets with motivational messages on the

importance of following the traffic rules and driving safely.

Jaiswal further added that the walkathon was aimed at educating the

masses about the dangers of reckless driving, the ultimate goal being

curbig the road accidents and fatalities.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sh. K. Jegadesan said, ‘This

initiative was a step forward in spreading awareness about road safety

and emphasising the importance of responsible driving. Programmes like

this can make a real difference in how people approach traffic rules

and their own safety on the roads.’

The DCP said the Delhi Traffic Police’s efforts in organising such

events would go a long way in enlisting the community’s support as it

is a collective responsibility of all of us to ensure safer roads.

The event was a part of ongoing efforts of the Delhi Police to curb

traffic violations through road safety awareness in Delhi. With

initiatives like the Run/Walkathon, the Delhi Traffic Police is taking

significant strides in reducing accidents and fostering a safer

driving environment for all.

As the participants crossed the finish line, they left with more than

just a sense of accomplishment, they left with the knowledge that

their efforts were contributing to a safer, more responsible driving

culture in Delhi, the official stated.