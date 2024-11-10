Madhyamgram civic body to manage garbage cleaning around airport

A crucial meeting of the airfield environment management committee (AEMC) was held today, presided over by the state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, to address pressing environmental issues impacting the airport’s surroundings.

The meeting, convened by Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, airport director at Kolkata Airport, brought together key representatives from various departments and municipal authorities from the five municipalities neighboring the airport. A primary focus of the discussion was on improving the cleanliness and hygiene of the areas surrounding the airport. Specific issues included the efficient removal of garbage, regular drain cleaning, and responsible tree management to reduce bird activity, which can pose a safety risk to aircraft.

During the review, it was highlighted that Madhyamgram Municipality has taken significant steps to manage regular garbage cleaning, earning appreciation from the chairperson and other committee members. Encouraged by this success, the principal secretary advised other municipalities to adopt similar proactive measures to enhance the environmental standards around the airport.

Key participants included Ms Nandini Chakraborty, principal secretary (Home & Hill Affairs); Ms Antara Acharya, secretary PWD; secretary urban development and municipal affairs Sharad Dwivedi, district magistrate, North 24-Parganas; Director of SUDA and many other senior officials. Officials from the DGCA also attended.

This high-level meeting underscored the commitment of all attending departments to collaborative efforts aimed at upholding environmental safety standards around the airport.