Yatri Sathi app cab offers service with mobile-free booking at airport

In a groundbreaking move to enhance passenger convenience, the West Bengal government has launched the Yatri Sathi app cab service at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata.

The initiative aims to assist international and domestic passengers who often face difficulties in booking app-based cabs due to phone battery issues or the absence of an active SIM card while travelling abroad. The Yatri Sathi app cab service has collaborated with a Bengaluru-based IT company to introduce a special booking kiosk at Kolkata Airport. Passengers without a mobile phone can visit the front office of the kiosk, where an executive will generate a special OTP and book a cab on their behalf. The system does not require the passenger to use their own mobile number or any app-enabled device. This service comes at no additional cost, and passengers will be informed in advance about their route, fare, and payment details before confirming the booking.

A senior official from the IT company behind the Yatri Sathi app, revealed that major airports like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru are also being considered for implementing this service having mobile-free booking. Many international travellers face difficulties in booking app cabs due to non-functional roaming SIMs, making this initiative highly beneficial. State minister of information technology and electronics Babul Supriyo stated that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has emphasised the need for high-quality transport services for international passengers, business delegates, and tourists arriving at Kolkata Airport from Yatri Sathi app cab.

Speaking at the launch event, Supriyo introduced “The Clean Cab Promise,” highlighting Kolkata’s nostalgic connection with taxis. “Taxis have a historic and sentimental value in Kolkata. International tourists and travellers from across India have a special fondness for them. That’s why we are ensuring clean and well-maintained taxis at the airport,” he said. To support this, free cleaning kits have been provided to ensure cabs remain spotless. Sukesh Kumar Jain, IG traffic, clarified that Yatri Sathi is not competing with private app-based cabs but aims to provide an affordable and accessible transport solution. The initiative has already on-boarded 90,000 drivers, and additional bike taxis have also been introduced. Beyond Kolkata, the Yatri Sathi service will soon be available at Bagdogra Airport, allowing passengers without mobile phones to book cabs seamlessly.

Moreover, major railway stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri will also offer mobile-free cab booking services. This initiative is expected to redefine public transport accessibility, ensuring that passengers, especially foreign travellers and those facing mobile connectivity issues can travel hassle-free across Bengal.