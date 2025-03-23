Mamata leaves for London, promises to be in touch

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while leaving for London today, said that she would be in contact all the time despite being abroad for a few days.

She also said that due to the delay in her departure, her scheduled programme has also been disrupted.

At the Airport, she said: “We are going there for four to five days but will be in contact all the time.”

Miss Banerjee would fly to Dubai first and from there she would get to London. On Monday, she is scheduled to have a meeting at the Indian High Commission. On Tuesday, she would participate in a business conclave. On Wednesday, she would participate in a business-related meeting. On Thursday, she is scheduled to give her address on women empowerment.

She formed two separate task forces, Mamata Banerjee one comprising of secretaries of various departments comprising, Vivek Kumar, Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Nandini Chakraborty, DG Rajeev Kumar and CP Manoj Verma to run the administration and another of five ministers, who would coordinate with the administration and share information with the chief minister.

For party-related matters she said that party state president Subrata Bakshi along with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would look after the matters.