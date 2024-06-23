Lorg Jagannath gets royal bath at Mahesh

The famous chariot festival of Lord Jagannath usually picks up momentum from the day of snan yatra (holy bath of Lord Jagannath).

Today being an auspicious day as per the Hindu calendar, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra are bathed in the holy Ganges water, milk and in the essence of vermilion and sandalwood.

The celebration of the snana yatra in Mahesh, Serampore has stepped into its 628th year. However, the rare planetary alignment of mokha jog, which is taking place after 47 years, has made this year’s sanna yatra different from other years. Usually, after the sanan yatra of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra, the deities are carried back to the temple garbha griha (designated place) of the Mahesh Jagannath temple and the main temple door is kept closed for a certain time. After the holy bath the deities are kept on the sanan bedi (bathing pedestal) for the entire day. All the Vedic religious rituals are performed in full view of the massive gathering.

Advertisement

The main shebaits (priests devoted towards performing religious rituals) Soumen Adhikari, Piyal Adhikari and others said that from time immemorial the holy rituals are adhered to. Around 28 pitchers of Ganges water is collected in the Bengali month of Bhadra, 65 litres of fresh milk with the essence of vermilion and sandalwood is poured on the deities. The historic chariot on the other side is kept waiting for the lord to take his throne within, for a ride to his aunt’s place.

Piyal Adhikari said after the daylong rituals and bhog offered to Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra, the deities will be carried back to the main temple garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) today in the evening at 6.30 pm and thereafter the temple doors will be kept closed. On 5 July, the temple doors will be reopened and on 5, 6 Chanadan Utsav and Naba Jouban Utsav will be performed. On 7 July, the historic Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath Balaram and Subhadra will begin.

The snana yatra and the chariot festival have its own divine charm which have brought people of all religion, caste and creed to stand in uniformity.