Lok adalat in Nadia settles 1,500 cases

Nadia district witnessed an achievement of sorts in the field of justice delivery as over 1,500 pending and pre-litigation cases were settled in the second National Lok Adalat 2023.

The event was held under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and saw a great response from the people of the district. District session judge Ashutosh Kumar Singh said according to the information received till 5 pm, around 1,500 cases were settled in the lok adalat in the district. “We had taken up 6,500 cases till yesterday and out of these cases, around 2,600 cases were turned up.

These cases were heard in 23 Benches, constituted at Krishnagar Sadar, Nabadwip, Tehatta, Ranaghat, Kalyani and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission,” Mr Singh stated.

“The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases has not been assessed yet. The final settlement figures will rise as data of settlement from other areas of the district is still awaited.

This settlement of cases will not only ease the burden of the pending cases in courts, but will also control future litigation,” Mr Singh added. Sanjeet Ambastha, secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) took an overview of the entire process and progress of the lok adalat and said the courts have not only proved to be an efficient substitute for redressal of grievances, but have significantly helped reduce the burden of the courts swiftly and in a very cost-efficient manner.

“Lok adalats have greatly supplemented and complimented the legal system. The pursuit of justice has become more accessible with the increasing vitality of lok adalats, in conformity with the vision of the NALSA,” he said. He also stressed the need for quick and affordable access to justice to increase the institutional participation of the common man.

A wide range of matters, including motor accident cases, insurance, bank loan disputes, traffic cases, maintenance cases, dishonor of cheques, BSNL internet unpaid bills, unpaid electric bills etc were taken up.

“A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also taken up as pre-litigation cases and were settled,” he said.