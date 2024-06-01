Lightning kills farmer couple

A couple, while at work in their vegetable farmland died after being struck by lightning at a village in Barjora block here this morning.

Nirod Santra (64) and Tararani (59) of Nutangram in Barjora, as was learnt, had been to pick ladies finger and pumpkin from their cultivation this morning while it was drizzling. The couple used to collect vegetables from their farmland and sell in nearby Durgapur market everyday. The local farmers told police that a lightning struck the couple and they fell on the ground. The locals shifted them to Barjora super specialty hospital where they were declared as brought-dead.

Barjora and some other parts of Bankura recorded substantial rainfall followed by frequent lightning since yesterday evening.

