Vegetable price-rise: Chief secretary to chair meeting

With prices of essential commodities, including vegetables shooting up considerably on the eve of the Durga Pujas, chief secretary Manoj Pant will convene a high-level meeting at the state secretariat tomorrow in order to put a check on price rise, said sources at Nabanna.99

The meeting, besides the chief secretary, is likely to be attended by all the district magistrates (DMs), members of the task force and officers of the enforcement branch, commissioner of police, and other senior officials of the government.

As floods in north and south Bengal have wreaked havoc, it has left the farmers to count huge losses. Prices of essential commodities, including vegetables have skyrocketed in the city and suburban markets, forcing people to buy the essentials at an exorbitant rate as the supplies dwindle.

Advertisement

Moreover, the oft-repeated allegations of hoarding and black-marketing allegedly by a section of unscrupulous traders also precipitated the crisis further, claim sources at agro-marketing department.

In such a scenario, tomorrow’s meeting by Mr Pant assumes significance since the meeting would likely focus on drawing a blueprint to put the price spiral of essential commodities under a tight leash by ensuring normal supply of vegetables.

The government is also likely to ensure replenishment of the essential vegetables at the government-owned Sufal stalls in the city and adjoining areas.