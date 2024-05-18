Lightning deaths: State provides ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh to 11 families

The state government today declared that each of the eleven families in Malda district will receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. This is in response to the tragedy that occurred on Thursday when eleven people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in different parts of Malda district.

The Malda district administration announced this decision and minister Sabina Yeasmin, following instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, returned from Kolkata to meet with the grieving families today.

Lightning struck various areas such as English Bazaar, Old Malda, Gazole, Harishchandrapur and Ratua on Thursday.

Advertisement

In order to help the families further, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of English Bazar Municipality, arranged for post-mortem examinations and transportation of the bodies from Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Additionally, leaders affiliated with the ruling parties have also visited the bereaved families in their respective areas.