Malda rampant mango tree felling raises concerns

A large number of mango trees are being felled in various
areas of Malda district, allegedly to convert land there and
sell them at higher prices. The trees are being cut down in
different blocks of the district with permission from the
forest department. People in the district have said they
have not seen such a huge number of mango trees being
felled in the district in the recent past.
A section of environmentalists in Malda is also thinking of
filing a complaint with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
about the felling of the mango trees in several blocks
including English Bazaar, Manikchak, Ratua, Old Malda
and Gazole. The forest department is also under their
scanner for giving permission to cut down the trees in this
“unplanned manner.”
Divisional Forest Officer Siddhartha B, however, said
range officers of the areas concerned are giving
permission to cut the mango trees after checking
everything. “The landowners are being told to plant
alternative trees in their place,” he said.
It may be mentioned here that the trees are being felled in
several areas including Jahuratala and Amjamtala in the
English Bazaar block, Sahapur and Kaderpur in Old Malda
block, and Nazirpur in Manikchak block.
“There is an allegation that these mango orchards by the
side of the roads and in close proximity to English Bazaar
town are being converted into Vastu land illegally to sell
them off in big prices,” a source said today.
It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Mamata
Banerjee, who had visited Malda district last year for an
administrative meeting, had directed officials to nourish
the mango trees and had issued a stern warning against
destroying the orchards.
“Despite this face, people are complaining as to how the
forest department could approve felling of the trees in
such large numbers in the district,” the source said.
Manikchak Trinamool Congress MLA Savitri Mitra said,
“Some people have informed me about the allegations of
mango trees being felled in Nazirpur. Environmentalists in
the area have also told me that trees that are not
supposed to be cut are also being felled. It cannot be
tolerated. I will talk to the forest department. After
examining the whole situation, I will lodge a complaint with
the minister of the concerned department.”
Mrityunjay Das, the secretary of the Malda Environmental
Protection Committee, said, “Agriculture land is being
converted for people to live in by clearing various mango
orchards. The plots of land are being sold for millions of
rupees. Whoever is doing this has the support of a section
of Forest Department and Land Reforms Department
officials. We will immediately inform the district magistrate
in this regard. If necessary, demonstrations and
movements will be started in this regard.”