Malda rampant mango tree felling raises concerns

A large number of mango trees are being felled in various

areas of Malda district, allegedly to convert land there and

sell them at higher prices. The trees are being cut down in

different blocks of the district with permission from the

forest department. People in the district have said they

have not seen such a huge number of mango trees being

felled in the district in the recent past.

A section of environmentalists in Malda is also thinking of

filing a complaint with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

about the felling of the mango trees in several blocks

including English Bazaar, Manikchak, Ratua, Old Malda

and Gazole. The forest department is also under their

scanner for giving permission to cut down the trees in this

“unplanned manner.”

Divisional Forest Officer Siddhartha B, however, said

range officers of the areas concerned are giving

permission to cut the mango trees after checking

everything. “The landowners are being told to plant

alternative trees in their place,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the trees are being felled in

several areas including Jahuratala and Amjamtala in the

English Bazaar block, Sahapur and Kaderpur in Old Malda

block, and Nazirpur in Manikchak block.

“There is an allegation that these mango orchards by the

side of the roads and in close proximity to English Bazaar

town are being converted into Vastu land illegally to sell

them off in big prices,” a source said today.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee, who had visited Malda district last year for an

administrative meeting, had directed officials to nourish

the mango trees and had issued a stern warning against

destroying the orchards.

“Despite this face, people are complaining as to how the

forest department could approve felling of the trees in

such large numbers in the district,” the source said.

Manikchak Trinamool Congress MLA Savitri Mitra said,

“Some people have informed me about the allegations of

mango trees being felled in Nazirpur. Environmentalists in

the area have also told me that trees that are not

supposed to be cut are also being felled. It cannot be

tolerated. I will talk to the forest department. After

examining the whole situation, I will lodge a complaint with

the minister of the concerned department.”

Mrityunjay Das, the secretary of the Malda Environmental

Protection Committee, said, “Agriculture land is being

converted for people to live in by clearing various mango

orchards. The plots of land are being sold for millions of

rupees. Whoever is doing this has the support of a section

of Forest Department and Land Reforms Department

officials. We will immediately inform the district magistrate

in this regard. If necessary, demonstrations and

movements will be started in this regard.”