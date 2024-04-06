Left’s Pratikur Rahaman to contest from Diamond Harbour

The Left Front today announced five more candidates in as many seats for the Lok Sabha polls, a day after Naushad Siddiqui’s outfit Indian Secular Front (ISF) decided to go alone.

Reading out the names of the candidates for five more seats, the Left Front Chairman Biman Bose today at a press conference said that Pratikur Rahaman of CPM would be the Left nominee from Diamond Harbour seat, while the former MLA Nirapada Sardar of CPM would contest from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Actor Debdut Ghosh, who has a bit of experience of electoral politics behind his name, by virtue of his being the Left candidate in the 2021 Assembly polls from Tollygunge against state power minister Aroop Biswas, has been fielded from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where he would be pitted against the likes of Partha Bhowmik of the ruling Trinamul Congress, the state irrigation minister and Arjun Singh of the BJP.

From Ghatal, said Mr Bose, the Left has nominated Tapan Gangopadhyay of CPI, where the Trinamul Nominee is cine star Deb alias Deepak Adhikari, while at Barasat, Forward Bloc’s Prabir Ghosh would lock horns with the outgoing MP of Trinamul Congress Kakoli Ghosh Dostidar, who is seeking re-election from the seat and the BJP’s Swapan Majumdar, who courted controversy recently on alleged immoral conducts by his party.