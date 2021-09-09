Left names candidates in Bhawanipore, 2 other seats

With the Congress backing out from fielding a candidate against Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-poll, the CPI-M today announced it is fielding Srijib Biswas, a lawyer of the Calcutta High Court, as the candidate in the Assembly seat concerned.

The CPI-M leaders today met to decide over fielding a candidate in the Bhabanipur. A statement issued by the Left Front Committee named CPI-M member Srijib Biswas, an advocate, as the Bhabanipur candidate for by-poll.

The committee also announced candidates for polls in Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats. CPI-M party member Md Moddassar Hossain would contest from Shamsherganj while the RSP member Jane Alam Mian will contest from Jangipur. The Left has declared that campaigns for the candidates would begin today.

However, the recent claim of the CPI-M general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, that Sanjukta Morcha- the alliance formed for 2021 Assembly polls between Left, Congress and the ISF- is over, has finally found evidence as party sources said the candidates selected for the seats would strictly represent the Left Front and not Sanjukta Morcha.

The decision to break the alliance, post-2021 state elections, was only discussed within the party fold and among the state committee members where Surya Kanta Mishra had ruled out any such possibility of breaking away from the Morcha.

However, it is now that the CPI-M has finally made it apparent after the Congress refused to field a candidate against Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee.

The state PCC chief, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary told the media persons that the decision to refrain from fielding a candidate in Bhabanipur was strictly made by the Congress top bosses to ensure the BJP gets no leverage.

The decision also comes after a recent meeting of opposition parties in Delhi hosted by the Congress and attended by Miss Banerjee during her Delhi visit where she met Sonia Gandhi to chalk out the plan to oust the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, as per CPI-M sources, the decision by Congress was not taken lightly by the party who though has declared BJP as its main political opponent, has not ruled out TMC as a formidable political rival in Bengal.