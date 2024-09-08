Left Front lists protests marches, sit-in from Monday

The Left Front is set to launch a new protest over the R G Kar issue.

In the coming week, the Left Front has called for a Lalbazar march, and it has been decided in a meeting last night that there will be a sit-in protest on the streets as well.

Meanwhile, by posting a video from the RG Kar Justice Forum on social media, BJP former MP Dilip Ghosh questioned why slogans of ‘azadi’ (freedom) are being raised there. “This has sparked intense discussions in political circles,” he said, expressing his concern that the protest is being taken over by left and extreme left sections.

After a meeting on Friday, the left leaders from Alimuddin Street announced their new action plan. The CPM’s Kolkata district committee will march towards Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, on Monday, to show solidarity with those protesting the R G Kar issue. Following that, on Thursday, 12 September, the state Left Front will organize a march to Lalbazar. The party has decided that if the police try to stop them that day, they will continue the sit-in protest throughout the night.

Earlier, the left student-youth organizations had marched to Lalbazar on the same issue. The police had issued notices against several members, including DYFI leader Minakshi Mukherjee for causing disorder. But young leaders like Minakshi, Srijan, Pratikur Rehman and Dipsita Dhar are continuing the movement on the streets. Additionally, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, who is over 80, has been seen walking in rallies multiple times to protest the rape and murder of a young doctor.