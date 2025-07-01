Left leaders visit family of bomb blast victim

Senior Left Front leaders visited the family of the victim girl, who was killed in a crude bomb blast during a political rally last week at Molanda, Kaliganj in Nadia district. Led by Left Front chairman Biman Bose, the delegation met the grieving family at their home in Molandi village in Kaliganj on Monday afternoon. The leaders spent considerable time with the girl’s parents and other family members, expressing condolences and support. In a symbolic gesture of remembrance, Biman Bose planted a sapling at the child’s grave.

The delegation included CPI-M Politburo member Shreedip Bhattacharya, Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee, and senior CPI leader Gautam Ray.

The Left Front has demanded a judicial inquiry and immediate action against those responsible.

