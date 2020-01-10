The Left parties today decided to stage a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in the city on Saturday.

Announcing the plan to stage a demonstration against the Prime Minister’s visit to the city, Sujan Chakraborty, the CPI-M state legislature party leader said, “The Left, Congress and the conglomerate of other Left and likeminded parties will stage demonstrations against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit the city between 11 January and 12 January. The Left will unleash a barrage of protests ranging from showing black flags and sit-in demonstration to protest against the Centre’s attempt to implement CAA-NRC in the State.”

“The Prime Minister had to cancel the unveiling of the Khelo India Games in Guwahati- the capital city of Assam governed by his own party following the outrage against the CAA. Do you think that the Left will sit idle? You will be mistaken. A grand protest is being planned against his visit. The chief minister might think of cozying up to the Prime Minister but a protest nonetheless will be shown.”

Echoing the same sentiment, the Congress party’s Abdul Mannan, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said, “We are fighting against the BJP and should never take a lesson on the form of agitation from the chief minister, who has a tacit understanding with the Centre and is trying to distance herself from the Opposition in a bid to hold centre stage in the anti-CAA movement while trying to keep the Prime minister in good humour to fulfil her political interests. We are fighting against the BJP and the protest will continue against the Prime Minister too”.

Meanwhile, police informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled the city on Saturday will travel by road from the Airport after he lands here on Saturday afternoon. From there he will go to Currency building, Millenium Park and NIS building before visiting Belur Math.