Left, Cong likely to contest bypolls separately

Left and Congress are likely to contest the by-elections, which will be held in six Assembly seats separately. The by-elections are just around the corner, both BJP and Trinamul Congress have already announced their candidates, while the Left-Congress alliance is in doubt. Sources said that so far, no discussions have taken place between the Left and Congress regarding the by-election. In fact, during the Left’s meeting, the topic of an alliance with Congress was not even raised, a Left Front source said.

Political circles are abuzz with the possibility of the alliance between Congress and the Left breaking down and both parties are likely to contest the by-elections separately. The by-elections for six Assembly seats are scheduled for 13 November, with the last date for filing nominations being 25 October. According to sources, as of last night, neither the Left nor Congress held any discussions with each other regarding the alliance for the by-elections. On Sunday, both parties held separate meetings. According to sources, Congress has not engaged in any discussions regarding the alliance. In the Left Front meeting, it has been tentatively decided that the Forward Bloc will contest in Sitai, the RSP in Madarihat, CPI in Midnapur, and ISF will be given the Haroa seat.

Notably, although there was no alliance between the Left and ISF for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they will contest together in these by-elections. The CPM will contest the Taldangra seat, while discussions are ongoing between CPM and CPI(ML) Liberation regarding the Naihati seat. If CPI(ML) Liberation does not contest, CPM will. The Left is expected to announce its list of candidates on Monday. Left leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Our position has always been clear. We pursue a policy of uniting everyone against the BJP and Trinamul. This doesn’t change from day to day. However, the new Congress president has expressed his own views, and we have seen in the media that he has discussed this matter in Delhi as well. We haven’t announced our list of candidates yet. Let’s see what happens.”

From Congress’s side, two or three names have been shortlisted for each seat and sent to the AICC. According to sources, during the Sunday evening meeting Congress leaders from the concerned areas advocated for a ‘go-alone’ strategy. This resolution has been sent to Delhi by the Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress may announce its candidates on Tuesday, said sources.