Laxmi Bhandar scheme: Women in Hooghly rush to get enlisted

The recently introduced Laxmi Bhandar scheme by the Mamata government is drawing massive response as application forms are in huge demand among women of the Hooghly district who flocked to the Duare Sarkar camps for the same.

Just as the second phase of Duare Sarkar camps began in the municipal as well as Panchayat areas for the common people to collect and submit the forms for various beneficiary schemes, the application forms for Laxmi Bhander has outnumbered other schemes such as students credit cards, Krishak Bandhu and Swastha Saathi.

To control the massive gathering of Laxmi Bhandar form-seekers, the Arambagh civic administrator issued coupons with serial numbers to ensure covid norms are maintained. At Kamarpukur College in Goghat, there was chaos during form collection. One person, Reba Rani fainted at the spot and was rushed to the Kamarpukur Gramin Hospital.

Manash Mazumdar, former Trinamul MLA rushed to the spot to control the crowd. Women from Singur and Haripal block expressed their appreciation for the new beneficiary scheme. Some of them told The Statesman, “Didi (Mamata) is well aware of the problems of the womenfolk, especially in the rural area. The money granted in the Laxmi Bhandar can be wisely used to start a small-time business that will bring us some earnings. Money can be invested to buy old newspapers to make paper packets and sell them in the grocery shops. Embroidery materials can be purchased to produce attractive items which have a great demand during festive seasons.”

Another beneficiary said she would invest the money in clay decorative items while not ruling out running a stall selling fried snack items. “We are happy that we can soon become self-sufficient and can play an active role in supporting the family since the earning of my husband is not sufficient to maintain the family.”

She added, “Women availing the benefits of Laxmi Bhandar can become self-employed self-sufficient and a supporting pillar for the family.” Beccharam Manna, the state labour minister said, “The chief minister has kept her word. She does not make fake promises like the BJP for election purposes. A large number of sisters and mothers of our society from the general caste and ST /SC will be benefited from the scheme.

West Bengal is the only state which has launched a unique beneficiary scheme for women both in the rural and urban areas.”