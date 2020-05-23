People in Hooghly district today blocked several areas, protesting against the unavailability of water supply and electricity ever since the day of the cyclone that wreaked havoc in the district.

Blockages were set up by the protestors at the G.T road at Uttarpara Konnagar, Mahesh – Serampore, Chapdany – Bhadreswar, Chinsurah, and in other towns of the district.

The agitators in some places also got involved in a scuffle with the police.

The destructive cyclone has affected the day-to-day life of the common people.

The vehicular traffic has been badly hit by the hundreds of uprooted trees which lay on the roads. Many electric poles also were uprooted, cutting off the power supply to different civic areas.

The civic bodies are working jointly with the police administration and fire brigade services round-the-clock to remove the uprooted trees so the electrical department can carry out the repair work and restore power supply.

In most of the areas, the mobile phone and internet services remain non-functional. Residents in the affected areas today protested and demanded the prompt restoration of power and water supply.

The agitators complained that without power and water supply for 48 hours, it has become impossible to sustain with elder members and children, most of the tubewells in the different municipal wards are out of order and not maintained.

However, a blame game has begun where the authorities concerned are passing the ball into each other’s courts. The civic body authorities and the electricity department are putting the blame onto each other for the failure to restore services.