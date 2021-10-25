Containment zones come back in Hooghly district

With the sharp spike in the Covid cases in the district, the district administration has brought back containment zones and put in place more strict restrictions in a bid to bring a check in the rise of Covid cases.

The massive gatherings and uncontrolled movement of the pandal hoppers, defying Covid protocols, have show their adverse effects and the number of covid cases have shot up in the district.

A virtual meeting was held between the state chief secretary and the district magistrate over the steps to check and control the spread of Covid in the district. The Hooghly district administration has declared 12 blocks, 26-gram panchayats, some areas of seven municipalities as containment zones.

Stress has been laid on 3 Ts-testing, tracking and treatment. The night curfew is to be implemented with the utmost strictness, while the rate of vaccination is sought to be increased and more stress is to be laid on motivating people to wear face masks. Tracking of Covid affected is to be intensified.

The hospitals are well prepared to extend medical services to the Covid affected, according to health authorities. According to data over the last seven days, the spurt in Covid infections is more in parts of Haripal, Mogra, Chandannagar and Polba areas of the district.

The All Bengal Citizens Forum has expressed great concern over the abrupt rise in Covid infections. The president of the citizen forum, Mr Sailen Parvat said, the state government relaxation of night curfew from 10 October to 20 October, the state chief minister in person inaugurating Durga pujas have practically motivated the common people to step out in large numbers.

The police administration and the puja committee members appeared quite helpless towards implementing Covid norms, hence the Covid cases are again on the rise, he said.