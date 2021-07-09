The CPI-M state committee has concluded that “lack of clarity” in identifying the main political opponent between TMC and BJP in 2021elections acted as a prime deterrent while it urged party workers to trace its downfall since 2008 Panchayat polls in a bid to prepare for the upcoming ones.

The CPI-M state committee member, Dr Surya Kanta Mishra, through CPIM’s digital arm, laid out the party’s responsibilities which would require an examination of the party’s withering since 2008 Panchayat elections in Bengal and final ouster in 2011. Mishra felt that the party must resort to its core strength-“dialectical thinking”.

He said, “Dialectical thinking is a scientific way of reaching a solution. This would mean using the method in assessing present situations and not just remain confined to Marx or Engels.” He highlighted, “One of our first objectives is to realise who our main opponent is. Misguiding election campaign slogans like ‘Bijemul’ (Trinamul and BJP) had obfuscated our mission. Our party workers must now get this clear that BJP which is backed by a fascist force is dangerous for democracy.”

“We cannot equate any party, Congress or TMC, with the saffron brigade like it was done in the 2021 elections. TMC need not be viewed as a separate opponent since it can be termed as an offshoot of the BJP. The Trinamul chief is solely responsible for BJPRSS growth in Bengal. How else did BJP get so many MLAs? The former chief minister Jyoti Basu had warned her against encouraging the growth of the communal powers in Bengal.”

Mishra said, “We have to identify the reasons that led to the erosion of our vote banks. The year 2008 is also vital since it is also when the world began witnessing an emergence of extreme right-wing politics and Leftist politics getting side-lined. It is crucial to align our thinking process. In these last couple of years, there has been an unabated rise of capitalism. Even the nature of labour has changed. Today, at least 94 per cent of labourers are unorganised due to governments crushing union laws.”

He pointed out that several challenges lie ahead for the Left in Bengal, especially at a time when the BJP is “attempting to divide Bengal through secessionist demands of making North Bengal a Union Territory”.

“We will continue with the assessments but there is no time to feel dejected but instead swing into action towards fulfilling our objectives in Bengal politics.”

The CPI-M is observing Jyoti Basu’s 108th birth anniversary today where it recalled successful contributions of the Marxist under whom the Panchayati Raj was introduced.