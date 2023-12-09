Congress discusses party’s poll debacle in Chhattisgarh

Days after the party faced a drubbing in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Congress on Friday held a meeting to discuss the results.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by former president Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary in-charge of the organization KC Venugopal, convened the meeting at the party headquarters here.

Kumari Selja, who is Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister TS Singhdeo, and senior party leader Ajay Maken were among others who attended the meeting.

“Today, a review meeting was held on the election results of Chhattisgarh at the Congress headquarters in Delhi,” the party said after the meeting.

The Congress, which fought the recent Assembly elections under the leadership of Baghel and was confident of retaining power in the mineral-rich state, bagged only 35 out of the total 90 seats.

The BJP, which campaigned extensively, uprooted the Baghel-led Congress government with an overwhelming majority. The saffron party bagged 54 Assembly seats.

Voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly was held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Out of the Assembly polls in five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram – the Congress swept the polls only in Telangana. The grand old party won 64 out of the 119 seats in the southern state.