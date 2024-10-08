Kumari Puja at RKM centres, including Bangladesh

Kumari Puja will be held at Belur Math and other centres of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, including in Bangladesh.

Some people with vested interest have been circulating the news that Kumari Puja will not be held at Ramakrishna Mission this year. A girl below the age of 10 is usually worshipped as Goddess Durga. Swami Vivekananda had performed Kumari Puja in Kashmir in 1898.

The Kumari Puja will be held at Belur Math at 9am on 11 October.

There was a rumour that Kumari Puja will not be held in Bangladesh. Swami Purnatmanandaji, president and secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Dhaka in a press statement confirmed that the Kumari Puja will be held at the Dhaka centre as usual.

On 5 October, a meeting was held between the officials of Bangladesh Army and the monks of Ramakrishna Math and Mission where it was decided that Kumari Puja will be held at the Dhaka centre as usual this year.

Lakhs of people visit Belur Math to observe Kumar Puja. After the puja, the monks of the Order offer pranam to the Kumari.