Kolkata police are on their toes to ensure total lockdown in parts of the city designated as Covid-19 red zones and could deploy combat force personnel in sensitive areas. A source in the city police headquarters at Lalbazar said that a plan was being charted out to use the combat force personnel specially in sensitive areas to give more teeth to the lockdown.

The source said that according to the plan the force would be divided into nine divisions and would be deployed in the ‘highly sensitive areas’. The deputy commissioners (DCs) in each division would likely be the overall incharge to head the force .

Meanwhile, police are gearing up to leave no stone unturned to ensure the total lockdown in letter and spirit. With parts of Kolkata along with Howrah and North 24- Parganas designated as red zone and the chief minister asking the police administration to deploy armed personnel, offiers out in the field are taking no chances.

As part of their efforts, the police have already put up barricades sealing off designated localities in parts of East, Central and North Kolkata and barred entry and exit of people except for essential services in those areas. Several areas of East Kolkata like Rajabazar, Maniktola, Narkeldanga and Kankurgachi had been sealed off and roads leading to these areas had been made out of bounds for people coming from other areas.

“ We have put up barricades in areas marked as red zone and barred entry and exit in those area. If somebody has to go out permission wiil have to be obtained. Similarly, if someone wants to enter such localities, permission has to be taken. If anyone has any issues like needing medicines and provisions, they can approach police and help will be extended,” said DC, ESD (Eastern S uburban Division) Ajay Prasad.

Some parts of South Kolkata have also been sealed off with entry and exit both barred. Meanwhile, police took charge of city markets and are regulating the crowds, in some instances by relocating some stalls to create more spaces to maintain social distance. In Jadubabur Bazar at Bhawanipore, police were installing a sanitization channel through which shoppers will have to go before making their way in.

Shops and stalls in every markets put up notice saying no mask no sale asking shoppers to ensure they are wearing masks before coming in to procure anything.